Maltese Police Fine Eight People €100 On First Day Of Law Against Public Gathering
Eight people have been fine €100 each after police found them breaching the new law which prohibits public gatherings of more than three people.
On the first day of enforcement since the law was announced, police from the district police units, Rapid Intervention Unit, Mellieha Community Policing Team and the Mounted Section & Dogs Section patrolled the streets, countryside and beaches, some even on horses.
Meanwhile, officers from the Administrative Law Enforcement continued inspecting people who are supposed to be in quarantine and found six of them breaking the law, fining them €3,000 each. This means 49 people have so far received fines for breaking quarantine rules.
“Thank you to our colleagues for their commitment and also to the majority of the general public who is obeying the regulations, while also taking the advice of the Health Department seriously,” the police said. “Help us #flattendcurve2gether – Observe the Regulations & Ensure your Safety and that of others.”