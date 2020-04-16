Maltese Police Fine 13 People For Gathering In Groups, Sharp Drop From Easter Sunday Record

Are people just less likely to congregate outside on weekdays than weekends and public holidays or are attitudes changing?

Whichever the case, Maltese police only found 13 people in breach of the law which forbids public gatherings of more than three over the past 24 hours.

This is a sharp decline from the record 104 fines police issued last Easter Sunday, as well as the 50 they issued on Monday and the 27 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, no one was found breaking obligatory quarantine during the 696 police inspections carried out yesterday.

“The appeal remains that everyone should remain responsible and cooperate with the directives being issued by the authorities,” the police said.

Yesterday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that Malta is on the right track to combat the spread of COVID-19 and that the government will be able to start easing lockdown restrictions within a matter of weeks at this rate.

