Maltese Police Find Three More People Breaking Mandatory Quarantine Rules And Fine Them €3,000 Each

Three more people have been fined €3,000 each after the police caught them breaking mandatory quarantine rules.

Police said 460 inspections were carried out across Malta and Gozo over the past 24 hours and three people were caught breaking obligatory quarantine. This means that 24 fines have been handed out to quarantine breachers so far, with some people even receiving multiple fines.

“The appeal remains for each and every one of us to be responsible and follow the directives announced by the authorities,” the police said.

To report someone who you suspect has broken mandatory quarantine, you can call 2294 4504 or 2294 4511 or send an email to quarantine.covid19@gov.mt.

Malta confirmed 17 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases today, the largest number of new patients since the start of the outbreak.

90 people have caught the virus so far, two have officially recovered while 61 are isolating at home and 27 are receiving treatment at Mater Dei and St Thomas Hospital.One of these 27 patients, a 61-year-old man, is receiving treatment at ITU but Fearne said his condition is stable. No one in Malta has died of the virus.

