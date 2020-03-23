د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese Police Deny Receiving Reports Of Thieves Disguised As Coronavirus Sanitizers 

Photo: Malta Police Force

Malta’s police force has denied receiving reports of thieves disguised as coronavirus sanitisers knocking at people’s doors, a rumour that has been circulating over social media in recent days.

A message circulating on WhatsApp claimed that groups of thieves are knocking on people’s doors disguised as government sanitisers and robbing their homes.

However, a police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that police haven’t received any reports in this regard.

Health Minister Chris Fearne yesterday urged people not to spread false rumours as he denied a fresh rumour that a coronavirus patient had died.

“Please stick with the official news and statements and don’t create alarm,” he said. “We said from the start that we’ll be transparent and that we won’t hold any information back.” 

