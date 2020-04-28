Maltese Police Confirm Hairdressers Can Still Work Under One Condition
Hairdresser and beauty salons have been closed for just over a month but hairdressers and beauty therapists themselves can still work at people’s private homes.
A beauty therapist recently inquired about the situation with the Malta Police Force and received this response.
“It’s up to the people who are approving such a service inside their own home that should take care, since no law is being broken unless a new measurement will be imposed”.
A spokesperson for the police force clarified with Lovin Malta that this is indeed the case.
Last month, Malta published a legal notice enforcing the closure of non-essential retail outlets and outlets providing non-essential services as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. Anyone found breaching the law is subject to a €3,000 fine.
However, the legal notice specifies that the ban is on outlets and that these shops “may provide delivery services of their products to the community”.
Meanwhile, the law against public gatherings of more than three people doesn’t extend to private properties.
Despite its legality, the health authorities are discouraging people from inviting non-household members to their homes, warning that doing so could place both themselves and their guests at risk of contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.