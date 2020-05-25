Maltese Police Commissioner Candidate Passes On Documents To Prove He Did Not Purchase Car From A Man He Once Investigated

Police CEO Angelo Gafa, considered to be one of the favourites for the candidate of Malta’s next Police Commissioner, has passed on invoices and cheques to disprove allegations that he purchased a car from a man he started investigating close to 13 years ago, Lovin Malta can reveal.

Behind the scenes, Gafa has been facing serious rumours over his relationship with an auto dealer who walked free despite admitting to charges of falsifying documents. Gafa, who was an inspector back then, refuted the claims with Lovin Malta and insisted that the decision was out of his hands. However, PN MP Jason Azzopardi took to social media to raise some more questions.

After quoting a part of the judgement which said that the prosecutor (Gafa) declared that he would rely on evidence and not present a final submission, Azzopardi sarcastically said:

“Obviously there is no connection between the Nissan Juke and this case. There isn’t even a connection between a promise that he wouldn’t take action against the corrupt Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.”

However, Lovin Malta has seen an invoice and cheque showing that the car was purchased from Noel’s Auto Dealer and not the man Gafa investigated.

“I don’t want to stay playing political games but I have to make things clear to people out there that these claims aren’t true. There’s a lot being said about all the candidates and we need to make sure that the next commissioner can go into the role without unaddressed issues. It’s important these questions are asked and it’s more important that we address them head-on,” he explained.