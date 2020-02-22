Philosophy Lecturer Blasts Neville Gafa After Migrant Testimony: ‘He Might Have Condemned Thousands Of Lives To Misery And Torture’

Philosophy lecturer Jean-Paul De Lucca has warned former OPM employee Neville Gafa could be in breach of international law in light of his statement that he had coordinated with the Libyan authorities to prevent thousands of migrants from reaching Malta’s shores.

“The treatment of migrants in Libya is well documented,” De Lucca wrote, a reference to abusive conditions, including rape and torture, suffered by sub-Saharan migrants in Libyan detention centres.

“What Gafa admitted during the inquiry means that his ‘coordination”’ on behalf of Malta’s Government and while holding a diplomatic passport, potentially condemned thousands of lives to misery, manhandling, violence, torture and worse. He also breached international law. And he has the audacity to claim that he saved lives.”