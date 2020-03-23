Maltese Pharmacist Speaks Out Against New COVID-19 Restrictive Opening Hours: ‘We Need To Serve The Patient’

A directive issued to all pharmacies which made it mandatory to close at 6 pm during the coronavirus pandemic has not resonated well with pharmacists who feel that they are unable to serve the needs of their clients.

A joint-notice published by Kamra Tal-Ispizjara Ta’ Malta and The Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises yesterday made it mandatory for all community pharmacies to close at 6 pm following an incident where one pharmacist contracted COVID-19.

Pharmacies usually stay open until 7 pm with some choosing to close at a later time and news that they have to close their doors early is proving to be an unpopular decision amongst some.

“We’re dealing with a pandemic and we need access to medicine. We need pharmacies to be open so people can buy medicine,” a pharmacist told Lovin Malta under the condition of anonymity.

“A pet shop will stay open until 7 pm and you can buy medicine for your pet but a pharmacy isn’t allowed to open that late to attend to humans.”

“We should be able to open to serve the needs of the patient.”

The intent of the opening hours directive is to help reduce patient footfall in pharmacies so that it is ‘intermittent and not continual.’ However, some pharmacists feel like this is doing more harm than good.

“We need to rise to the occasion, especially when doctors and other healthcare workers are still available. When people turn to pharmacists for advice, we are turning our backs on them.”

Pharmacies closing at 6 pm becomes even more problematic for healthcare workers who finish late and won’t find anywhere to get their medicine.

“Healthcare workers who finish at 6 pm or 7 pm find everything closed.”

Yesterday’s joint-notice also recommended that pharmacies close between 1 pm and 4 pm with staff working behind closed doors on POYC (Pharmacy Of Your Choice) or other matters, or rest. It was also recommended that pharmacists not engage with patients for more than 10 minutes.

“It makes no sense to cram 50 patients in two hours, with people having to queue outside. Mental health is a big issue at this time and we are creating more anxiety that way. We need to give patients the attention they deserve and do it without cramming them all in a two-hour window.”

“We’re also going to struggle to find staff. Who’s going to come out for two hours? There are pharmacists risking closing in the afternoon as they cannot find someone to work for just two hours.”

Malta has been gradually implementing more restrictive measures across the board including the shutting down of all non-essential retail or service stores as of this morning.

What do you make of this story? Let us know in the comments below