Maltese NGO Launches Interactive Farm Map To Help Connect Local Farmers And Customers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Many communities are being affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic but thankfully Friends of the Earth Malta are looking out for our local farmers with the introduction of its ‘Malta Farm Map’.

A new interactive farm map has been launched to better help link local farmers and their customers directly in this time of crisis.

Through the map, farmers can retail their products directly to consumers without using a third party for the sale-purchase. As such, FoEM hopes that this initiative will help promote and support local farmers to sell their fruit and vegetables as well as encourage the public to purchase locally.

“This free service aims to connect farmers and customers directly in this time of crisis. At Friends of the Earth Malta we receive a lot of requests from our members asking us about which farmers sell their local produce directly,” said FoEM Director, Martin Galea De Giovanni.

By providing an interactive platform with details on location, produce and contact information FoEM believes that the map will consolidate a direct sales platform for agricultural produces and customers – effectively bridging the gap between small, local producers and the people.

“Farmers put a lot of work and passion into growing food, and we want citizens to get a glimpse of that. Right now people want to support local farmers but are finding it hard to purchase from them, and we hope this list will be a helpful bridge,” said Project Coordinator, Nastia Caruana Finkel.

By connecting people with local farmers, Malta Farm Map is also intended to help the farming community – which had been struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

