Maltese Nationals Abroad Urged To Return Home Before 12th April Or Remain At Their Own Risk

Maltese nationals abroad are being urged to return home no later than Sunday 12th April in light of the ever-increasing spread of COVID-19.

Maltese nationals, as well as third-country nationals in possession of a valid Maltese residence permit, are being advised to come back home via London Heathrow or Frankfurt Main by making use of any available commercial flights.

The Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs has outlined details for what needs to be done to reserve a repatriation flight, which includes sending the flight itinerary, copy of passport bio page and residence card (if applicable) to sitcen.mfea@gov.mt.

Persons who choose to remain abroad after the 12th April, will remain at their own risk, and will not be guaranteed repatriation, the Ministry said.

Persons who are unable to travel because of imposed lockdowns are to inform the Ministry on sitcen.mfea@gov.mt. Those who have already registered with the Ministry are also urged to send an email with an update of their current status.

The Situation Centre at the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs remains available from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm from Monday to Sunday and can be reached by phone on 00356 2204 2200.

Reservations for repatriation flights will only be accepted by email.

