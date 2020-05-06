Maltese Nail Salons Install Perspex Glass On Work Stations In Anticipation For Re-Opening Day

In anticipation of when they will be allowed to reopen, several nail salons around Malta have beefed up their health and safety measures by installing perspex protection shields to protect both clients and workers from COVID-19.

Nail salons are not allowed to open their doors to clients just yet but that hasn’t stopped them from doing the utmost to prepare for the big day.

“We are doing the most we can to protect ourselves and our clients,” said Dorielle Briffa from DB Nails.

“We are installing special perspex dividers on nail tech tables so that when we can open again, we will be prepared.”

Malta started easing its COVID-19 measures this week which included the reopening of some non-essential businesses. Nail salons are not one of them.

Other nail salons around Malta have also begun installing perspex glass to safeguard their workers and clients, including Beauty Inc in Mrieħel and Gżira.

“We are also helping other nail techs make a customised design of perspex protection shield for their table according to what they need,” continued Briffa.

In addition to perspex glass, nail salons will also be limiting the number of clients in the salon at a given time and will stick to strict appointment times to avoid overcrowding. An adequate amount of time will be left between each client to allow staff to clean and sterilize the area and the tools used.

“We are doing all we can to be professional, to be prepared, to be safe and to protect.”

The addition of perspex glass and heightened health and safety measures is expected to become the norm for most establishments, that is until a vaccine is found for the coronavirus.

