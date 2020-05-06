د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Nail Salons Install Perspex Glass On Work Stations In Anticipation For Re-Opening Day

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Nail salons are not allowed to open their doors to clients just yet but that hasn’t stopped them from doing the utmost to prepare for the big day.

In anticipation of when they will be allowed to reopen, several nail salons around Malta have beefed up their health and safety measures by installing perspex protection shields to protect both clients and workers from COVID-19.

“We are doing the most we can to protect ourselves and our clients,” said Dorielle Briffa from DB Nails.

“We are installing special perspex dividers on nail tech tables so that when we can open again, we will be prepared.”

Malta started easing its COVID-19 measures this week which included the reopening of some non-essential businesses. Nail salons are not one of them.

Other nail salons around Malta have also begun installing perspex glass to safeguard their workers and clients, including Beauty Inc in Mrieħel and Gżira.

“We are also helping other nail techs make a customised design of perspex protection shield for their table according to what they need,” continued Briffa.

In addition to perspex glass, nail salons will also be limiting the number of clients in the salon at a given time and will stick to strict appointment times to avoid overcrowding. An adequate amount of time will be left between each client to allow staff to clean and sterilize the area and the tools used.

“We are doing all we can to be professional, to be prepared, to be safe and to protect.”

The addition of perspex glass and heightened health and safety measures is expected to become the norm for most establishments, that is until a vaccine is found for the coronavirus.

Tag someone who needs to get their nails done

READ NEXT: WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci To Give Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK