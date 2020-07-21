د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese MP’s Suggestion That Journalists Require Warrants Spurs Heated Online Debate

A flurry of heated reactions has emerged online following a comment made by Labour MP Jean-Claude Micallef that journalists should require a warrant to practice their profession.

Micallef was speaking during a debate regarding amendments to the Broadcasting Bill when he passed the comment, prompting backlash amongst professionals, journalists and the public alike.

Those outraged at the proposition include Head of the Department of Media and Communications at the University of Malta, Ġorġ Mallia, as well as data protection lawyer Michael Zammit Maempel.

“The point is, shackling the right to speak one’s mind through bureaucratic means registering, warranting or otherwise controlling journalists, is not even thinkable in a democratic society,” Mallia said.

Local journalists, columnists and activists also chimed in with their two cents on the topic, condemning Micallef for his controversial comment.

Mark Camilleri, the current Chairman of the National Book Council, also spoke up against Micallef and his proposition to license journalists.

What do you make of all of this? Let us know in the comments below

 

