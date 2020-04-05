Maltese MP Demands Instant Reduction In Basic Food Prices: ‘Thousands Of Poor People Are Suffering From Hunger’

Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo has urged the government to intervene in the market immediately so as to reduce the prices of basic food products.

“As the Opposition’s spokesperson for people in poverty and on the poverty line, I can say with certainty that this is the moment of proof for the Labour government,” Bartolo said. “Thousands of families are suffering from hunger because they can’t afford the exaggerated prices of everyday food products.”

“Poor families don’t receive €5,000 a day in bribes like his friends were caught doing, nor do they receive €188,000 a day for doing nothing like Steward Healthcare or €180,000 annually like Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia.”

“The poor don’t eat caviar or drink champagne like ministers do, but they do depend on essential everyday food products.”

In a recent interview with the Malta Independent, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said it was “disgusting and unacceptable” for anyone to raise the price of essential items during the COVID-19 crisis but added that there have only been isolated incidents so far.

He said the situation is being tackled by the Chamber of Commerce and that the government is ready to intervene if it persists.

However, Bartolo argued that the government cannot afford to delay intervening in the market, even by a few days.

“A delay in action by a few days from the Economy Minister and his friends is like an eternity for people in poverty and those at risk of poverty,” he said.