Maltese MP Calls Out Valletta Protestors For Threatening Hand Signals: ‘We Are All Maltese’

A Maltese MP has called out the insults thrown at him as he was leaving Parliament yesterday amidst an anti-government protest calling for truth and justice.

“The name-calling and insults that I received as I was leaving Parliament are not going to intimidate me in any way,” Ian Castaldi Paris said in a public post.

The message was posted just after a hundreds-strong demonstration demanding greater government accountability in the wake of new developments in the 17 Black, Montenegro Wind Farm and Electrogas scandals emerge.

However, Castaldi Paris wasn’t having the abuse being hurled at him and his colleagues as they were leaving Parliament.

“The fact that you are doing your duty and you hear people offending you with your family and threatening you verbally, even with hand signals, is very hurtful to me,” he said.

“We are all Maltese and it’s not right that we allow hate to enter among us.”

