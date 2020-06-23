د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese MP Calls Out Valletta Protestors For Threatening Hand Signals: ‘We Are All Maltese’

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A Maltese MP has called out the insults thrown at him as he was leaving Parliament yesterday amidst an anti-government protest calling for truth and justice.

“The name-calling and insults that I received as I was leaving Parliament are not going to intimidate me in any way,” Ian Castaldi Paris said in a public post.

The message was posted just after a hundreds-strong demonstration demanding greater government accountability in the wake of new developments in the 17 Black, Montenegro Wind Farm and Electrogas scandals emerge.

However, Castaldi Paris wasn’t having the abuse being hurled at him and his colleagues as they were leaving Parliament.

“The fact that you are doing your duty and you hear people offending you with your family and threatening you verbally, even with hand signals, is very hurtful to me,” he said.

“We are all Maltese and it’s not right that we allow hate to enter among us.”

Malta’s capital was gripped by political protests back in December in a political crisis that ended with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat resigning.

With the COVID-19 pandemic coming to a tail-end, Maltese activists said to expect more protests in the streets.

However, it remains to be seen whether the interaction between protestors and MPs improves.

What do you think of Castaldi Paris’ take?

READ NEXT: Maltese Teen Groped And Followed Off Bus By 22-Year-Old Man In Luqa

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK