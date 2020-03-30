Maltese MP Calls For App To Track Virus Symptoms And Catch Quarantine Abusers 

Cover photo: Left: PN MP Ivan Bartolo, Right: A COVID-19 symptom tracker app recently launched in the UK

Malta should develop a mobile app to track the spread of COVID-19 and assist the police in catching quarantine abusers, Opposition MP Ivan Bartolo has proposed.

Bartolo told Lovin Malta that this app could also be paired with high-tech wearables which would be able to detect people’s vital signs such as their temperature, a potential symptom of the coronavirus.

“If the authorities have access to this data, they’ll be able to monitor how the situation is developing,” he said. “If someone tests positive for the virus, this tool can also be used to track their movements over the past ten days so as to find out any people who were in the same proximity.”

Moreover, Bartolo said the app can include an alert system on the phones of people who are supposed to be in quarantine. As soon as the phone detects that its user has moved away from the proximity of their home, it can send an instant alert to the police.

The MP said that people who try to cheat the system by leaving their phones at home should be punished with fines of up to €20,000 or imprisonment.