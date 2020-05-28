Motorcycle Passenger Dies 11 Days After Ħaż-Żebbuġ Traffic Accident

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 32-year-old Maltese woman has died in hospital after succumbing to injuries she had sustained in a traffic accident 11 days ago.

The woman was riding pillion on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, that was being driven by a 40-year-old man, when the vehicle was involved in a collision with a Toyota Porte that was being driven by a 49-year-old man from Żabbar.

The accident took place on Mdina Road, Ħaż-Żebbuġ at around noon on 17th May and both motorcyclist and passenger were hospitalised.

However, the police issued a statement today to confirm that the passenger had unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

Rest in peace

