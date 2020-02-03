Maltese Mother Stabbed In The Head By Father Of Her Children Dies

A 34-year-old mother of two who was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack outside of a bar in Żabbar has died as a result of her injuries.

Chantelle Chetcuti has been named as the woman who lost her life after Justin Borg, her former partner, attacked her. He has since admitted to the crime.

He is under arrest after handing himself in to police covered in blood and with drugs found on him after being searched.

Chetcuti died after receiving critical head wounds as a result of being stabbed with a knife Monday night. She was stabbed at least five times, according to police, who are treating this as a possible “crime of passion.

Borg, reportedly a fruit and vegetable hawker, allegedly knew that Chetcuti was at the Żabbar bar when he went to confront her. The Safi couple had recently broken up, and Borg, 33, had been attempting to contact Chetcuti for weeks.

He is the father of their two daughters.