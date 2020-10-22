Maltese Ministers Deny Rumours They Got COVID-19 After Attending EU Council Meeting

Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo and parliamentary secretary for EU Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi have denied rumours that they got infected with COVID-19 after attending an EU summit last week.

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes and her Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg both tested positive for the virus last week after attending a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg a few days earlier.

Bartolo and Zrinzo Azzopardi both attended that same meeting, but they told Lovin Malta that they’ve since tested negative for the virus.

“I test myself regularly and all have emerged negative. I go to the office and Parliament regularly; prayers from those who wish me well haven’t yet arrived.”

Malta currently has 1,704 active COVID-19 cases, with the latest 111 confirmed today, along with 53 new recoveries.

