Energy Minister Michael Farrugia ordered the development of high-rise projects in Mrieħel the same day he and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech met in Castille.

Tumas Group, which is led by Fenech, is behind the quad towers project in Mrieħel. The application for the project was submitted a few months after the meeting.

Following a Lovin Malta report, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation uncovered that Farrugia, who at the time was serving as the Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, and Fenech met at 9.27am on 5th March 2014 at Castille for half an hour.

The Times of Malta has now published a letter sent by Farrugia to the Planning Authority CEO the very same day which reads:

“Mrieħel is to be considered as an appropriate location for tall buildings with the intention to create a strategic employment node”.

Farrugia initially told the Times of Malta that no such meeting ever took place, before changing his story when reminded that the meeting is on the official Castille record books.

“No such meeting on Mrieħel site ever took place,” he said.

“[The] decision for Mrieħel to be included was taken days before the letter was sent by a committee evaluating policies after public consultation. In such instances the minister/parliamentary secretary responsible has to send such decision to the CEO,” he continued.

Arnold Cassola has reported the issue to the Permanent Committee Against Corruption.

Fenech was first arrested in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in November 2019. Several on-going cases have uncovered an in tomato relationship between Fenech and authorities.

Farrugia’s connections to Fenech don’t stop there. Middleman Melvin Theuma’s no-wprk government job was actually within the Family Ministry, which was headed by Farrugia at the time. However, Theuma has said that he was given the job through the Prime Minister’s then Chief of Staff Keith Schembri during a meeting a few days after planning the murder.