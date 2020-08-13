Maltese MEPs Considered ‘Most Influential’ Due To Country’s Forefront Migration Position By EU ThinkTank
According to EU affairs ThinkTank, VoteWatch, Malta ranks first in the statistics for average political influence by country.
“The six MEPs from Malta are, on average, the most influential on the “European Way of Life” pillar, which is due to some extent to their country’s forefront migration position,” says VoteWatch.
These statistics are based on a system known as Influence Index which enumerates legislative power and appointment to positions of influence. These particular analytics took on the question of political influence from a national angle.
The Maltese are followed by MEPs from Spain, the Benelux countries, Germany and Ireland. Differently from the previous sectorial assessments, French and Italian MEPs do not trail the ranking. It was also mentioned how these larger delegations ranked closer to the bottom because of their members being isolated in certain topics.