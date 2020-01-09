Maltese MEP Says Subtitles For Persons With Disability Should Become An EU Right

A Maltese MEP is putting pressure on the European Commission to introduce progressive and sustainable measures for the delivery of accessible audio-visual programmes in Europe to people with disabilities, in particular via subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Alex Agius Saliba said he is pushing this policy to “help people with disabilities and protect their fundamental human rights of access to information and education.”

Partial or complete loss of hearing is a condition that affects more than 83 million people in the EU.

“In a modern digital world, having access to information and accessible TV and programmes will play a crucial role in enabling full and equal participation of people with disabilities into society. Unfortunately, people with disabilities are still very restricted and have minimal access to such services,” Agius Saliba said.