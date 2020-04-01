Maltese MEP Says Governments Should Control Prices Of Essential Food And Sanitary Products During COVID-19 Crisis
Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba has said EU governments should be allowed to control the prices of essential food and sanitary products so as to prevent prices from skyrocketing.
“Abuse is always wrong but abuse in a situation where thousands of Maltese people are facing huge challenges because of a lack of work is shameful,” the Labour MEP said, posting an image of how chocolate products have increased in price by as much as €2.
“While several workers are being placed on forced leave, a number of distributors and importers are increasing the prices of food and sanitary products on a weekly basis.”
“I will therefore urge the European Commission to ensure that governments have the right to control prices for essential products during this crisis.”