Maltese MEP Leads Drive To Put An End To Border Countries Shouldering Migration Crisis

An EU initiative, part-led by Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola, is calling for a new migration framework that aims to put an end to border states acting as disembarkation and processing points for asylum seekers, and finally ensure meaningful solidarity on the issue within the European block.

The European People’s Party, the largest political grouping in the EU, has proposed plans that will see asylum seekers immediately distributed among member states and processed upon their arrival to the respective country.

All safe ports on both sides of the Mediterranean, whether part of the EU or not, will have responsibility for disembarkation.

Countries who are entirely opposed to receiving any migrants, like Poland and Hungary among others, will need to contribute to the migration crisis in other means, whether that’s through financial assistance on land and sea or otherwise.

“56 migrants have been saved in the Mediterranean and are now on a State-chartered Maltese ship. Their lives and immediate health are not at risk. It is a temporary measure. It is not an answer. We need permanent instruments.”

“It is fair with those who need protection, firm with those who do not and harsh with those exploiting the vulnerable. We now have pragmatic, achievable, Europe-wide solutions on the table. Now we need Europe to respond and our Government to back it,” Metsola said.

EU policy, the EPP say, must also start making clear distinctions between people seeking protection and economic migrants. Figures do show that a large portion of migrants are not eligible for protection. Returning those who do not qualify for protection back to their countries safely should be essential to EU laws, the EPP said.

Legal paths for those seeking asylum and for those who are looking to work in Europe must be made more accessible outside the block to prevent people risking their lives by getting on a boat to cross the Mediterranean. Integration policies should also be changed.

“We cannot allow parallel societies in which the core values of the Union are systematically undermined, and we must step up the fight against all such extremist ideologies,” the EPP said.

Over the long-term, the EPP hopes to increase EU aid in the host country to stop the root of irregular migration at its source. However, the EPP insists that funding in Africa must be tied to dealing with the crisis and should be focused on those who need it most.

The EPP believes that close cooperation with these nations will also serve to eradicate the human smuggling issue in these areas.

The European Commission is set to issue a new package of laws in the coming weeks, with the EPP’s support, which counts nations most opposed to migration as their members, this plan could well become a reality.

A diplomatic migration crisis erupted recently, with Italy, Malta, and Spain all closing their ports to asylum seekers while their respective countries coped with the pandemic. However, Libya has also closed its ports after declaring the country unsafe due to the ongoing civil war.

Six people died while the rest eventually returned to Libya, while six others remain missing. The death of the asylum seekers has resulted in a full-scale investigation into Prime Minister Robert Abela, Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi, and numerous AFM soldiers.

The Maltese Government has remained firm on their decision, with Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo calling for millions in EU aid to address the migration crisis within Libya.

At least 57 migrants that were rescued by Malta’s armed forces are currently waiting aboard a Captain Morgan cruise ship until the European Union offers them help.

