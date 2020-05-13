Maltese MEP Calls For Safe Travel Corridors: ‘We Need To Learn To Live With The Virus Until There Is A Vaccine’

Maltese MEP Josianne Cutajar has welcomed the European Commission’s new guidelines for member states to gradually lift their travel bans in time for summer.

“The Commission today issued a set of important guidelines and recommendations to help Member States gradually lift travel restrictions and assist the gradual tourism recovery, after months of lockdown, while respecting necessary health precautions,” Cutajar, who is a substitute member on the European Parliament’s transport and tourism committee, said.

“Until the vaccine is out we need to learn to live with this virus, and the transport system also needs to adapt.”

“This doesn’t mean the free re-opening of airports, and other types of transport, without precaution by the national authorities – we have to look at safe corridors, implement protective and precautionary measures for passengers and workers and go one step at a time, to ensure public health interest, whilst continuing to monitor developments.”

“We need to foster trust in transport through sensibility.”