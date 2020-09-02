د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese Medical Union Clarifies That It Did Not Order Any Industrial Action Today

The Medical Association of Malta has clarified that it has issued no industrial directives for its members today.

“Any cancellations of operations are due to industrial action from another union,” confirmed Martin Balzan, president of the MAM.

His comments come as actions were reportedly set to happen today, with nurses, midwives, physiotherapists, ECG technicians and social workers all set to be affected. Some directives included midwives not washing patients and physiotherapists not seeing elective surgery patients.

However, the MAM has stated that “these industrial actions by another union may lead to cancellation of operations which is not within the control of the MAM.”

Lovin Malta has reached out to the head of the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses for clarification on their part; they did not respond at time of publishing.

