Maltese Mass To Be Streamed Online And On TV So People Don’t Need To Leave Their Homes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mass, reciting of the Rosary and other prayers will be streamed online and broadcast on TVM2 as the Maltese Curia steps up its preventative measures to inhibit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta.

Regular broadcasts from the Madonna ta’ Manresa chapel at the Curia in Floriana will be shown on TVM2, the official website of the Archdiocese – www.knisja.mt – and Newsbook.com.mt.

And from tomorrow, Friday the 13th, Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna will be reciting the Rosary via these streams.

The latest measures come after the Curia had issued guidelines for priests on how to deliver the Eucharist and blood of Jesus Christ in mass in recent weeks.

You can find the new schedule below:

Starting Monday 16th March, from Monday to Friday – Mass streamed at 9:30 am and the Rosary streamed at 5:30 pm.

Prayers will be dedicated to those infected by the coronavirus as well as those healthcare professionals and volunteers who are on the frontlines battling the illness.

