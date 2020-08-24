Maltese Man Wanted By U.S For Sexual Assault Of Minor Arrested In St. Paul’s Bay

A 57-year-old Maltese man has been arrested in St. Paul’s Bay for alleged crimes of sexual assault in the United States.

An international arrest warrant was issued following two weeks of investigations that found the suspect living and working in Malta. He was arrested in his residence in the early hours of the morning.

Local police confirmed that no instances of sexual assault were reported in connection to the suspect in Malta.

The Maltese man will face court to initiate the extradition process to the U.S.

The prosecution will be led by Maltese Police from Interpol and lawyers of the Attorney General Office.

