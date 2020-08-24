د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Man Wanted By U.S For Sexual Assault Of Minor Arrested In St. Paul’s Bay

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 57-year-old Maltese man has been arrested in St. Paul’s Bay for alleged crimes of sexual assault in the United States.

An international arrest warrant was issued following two weeks of investigations that found the suspect living and working in Malta. He was arrested in his residence in the early hours of the morning.

Local police confirmed that no instances of sexual assault were reported in connection to the suspect in Malta.

The Maltese man will face court to initiate the extradition process to the U.S.

The prosecution will be led by Maltese Police from Interpol and lawyers of the Attorney General Office.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: Joseph Muscat Publishes His Letter Of Resignation

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK