Maltese Man Linked To Sliema Double Murder Suspect Released From Police Custody

A Maltese man linked to the Sliema double murder suspect has been released from police custody and will not face any charges.

Jason Caruana was arrested yesterday following a police raid in Floriana which also resulted in the capture of the prime suspect in the murder, Daniel Muka.

Caruana, who was first believed to be linked to the murder, was released by the police earlier today and will not face any charges, Lovin Malta understands.

He was assisted by lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia.

However, Muka remains in police custody and is expected to be charged for the murder.

It has been a week of twists and turns following the murder of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski in their Sliema home with stellar police work leading to the discovery of the stolen getaway car and a dramatic shoutout yesterday.

While there is no established motive for the murder, police are leaning towards it coming down to a robbery.

The prime suspect, Muka, has a history of violent crime, dating back to a violent robbery at a jewellery store in Tigne’ in 2017. Two people were injured and the robbers escaped with €330,000 in stolen goods.

The case is still ongoing in court.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below