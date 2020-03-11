Maltese Man Is The Sixth Case Of COVID-19 Coronavirus, Government Confirms

The sixth case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta has been confirmed, the government has revealed.

The man is a Maltese national. He tested positive for the virus following his return from a trip to Northern Italy.

The government said that the man followed self-quarantine measures upon his return and did not go into work.

He is good condition.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

You can call +356 21324086 for advice.

Avoid calling 112 unless it is a real emergency. That emergency line is crucial in saving lives in peril, and having it be flooded with calls on the coronavirus could have fatal consequences.