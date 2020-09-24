Maltese Man Gives Up Entire Year’s Worth Of Leave To Donate To Dar Bjorn
A Maltese man has cashed an entire year’s worth of leave into a €950 donation for ALS Malta in what is being described as an “incredible gesture” by activists.
“As everyone knows, I’m a bit all over the place and have had my fair share of moments and made many mistakes in my life… but I think everyone would agree with me when I say that I have a good heart, and I do everything I can to see others happy,” Wayne Pavia said on his Facebook page.
“During the year, I do not take any leave, and instead of letting them pass over to next year I decided to cash them and give them to Bjorn for ALS Malta… I’m giving him the sum of €950.”
“Where I could, I gave my part.”
The selfless gesture was met with praise online – but the best part is, this isn’t even the first time Pavia has done such a thing.
Bjorn Formosa himself took to social media to thank the hard worker for his noble contribution.
“This youth Wayne Pavia in collaboration with Prime Malta undertakes this incredible gesture every year! He doesn’t use his leave and cashes it as a donation for Dar Bjorn. Thank you my friend!” Formosa said.
A fundraiser for Dar Bjorn 2 will be held this Sunday 27th September on all national television channels. You can donate to the cause via the following numbers:
Call 51002017 €20
Call 51902075 €50
SMS 50619271 €11.65
BOV Mobile Pay 79096249