Maltese Man Gives Up Entire Year’s Worth Of Leave To Donate To Dar Bjorn

A Maltese man has cashed an entire year’s worth of leave into a €950 donation for ALS Malta in what is being described as an “incredible gesture” by activists.

“As everyone knows, I’m a bit all over the place and have had my fair share of moments and made many mistakes in my life… but I think everyone would agree with me when I say that I have a good heart, and I do everything I can to see others happy,” Wayne Pavia said on his Facebook page.

“During the year, I do not take any leave, and instead of letting them pass over to next year I decided to cash them and give them to Bjorn for ALS Malta… I’m giving him the sum of €950.”

“Where I could, I gave my part.”