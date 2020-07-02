Maltese Man Arrested For Polonium Bomb Plot Faces Fresh Charges Of Forgery

Fresh new charges of forgery are being brought against a Maltese man believed to have imported C4 explosives to take out a high-ranking security forces officer.

Jomic Calleja will face additional charges of forgery after previous sittings raised questions about a signature on a lease agreement for a Qormi showroom, alleged to be belonging to the 34-year-old’s father.

Calleja’s father, Carmel Grech, testified in court and denied that the signature belonged to him, prompting an investigation by a handwriting expert which eventually matched the signature to Calleja.

It was later revealed that Calleja had taken the document home for his father to sign but witnesses could not confirm whether his father had actually signed the paper.

Calleja will now face charges of forgery along with other offences related to a planned polonium assassination plot against an officer.

Superintendent George Cremona and Inspector Omar Zammit are prosecuting.

Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia is defence counsel.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below