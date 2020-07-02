د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Man Arrested For Polonium Bomb Plot Faces Fresh Charges Of Forgery

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Fresh new charges of forgery are being brought against a Maltese man believed to have imported C4 explosives to take out a high-ranking security forces officer.

Jomic Calleja will face additional charges of forgery after previous sittings raised questions about a signature on a lease agreement for a Qormi showroom, alleged to be belonging to the 34-year-old’s father.

Calleja’s father, Carmel Grech, testified in court and denied that the signature belonged to him, prompting an investigation by a handwriting expert which eventually matched the signature to Calleja.

It was later revealed that Calleja had taken the document home for his father to sign but witnesses could not confirm whether his father had actually signed the paper.

Calleja will now face charges of forgery along with other offences related to a planned polonium assassination plot against an officer.

Superintendent George Cremona and Inspector Omar Zammit are prosecuting.

Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia is defence counsel.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Labour's Deputy Leader Can No Longer Be A Member Of Parliament Following Unanimous Party Decision

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK