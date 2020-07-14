د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese Male Carers Work Eight Hours A Week More Than Females, New Study Finds

Maltese males with care responsibilities worked 42.2 hours per week on average, whilst females with such responsibilities worked 34.3 hours, according to a study conducted by the National Statistics Office.

The term ‘persons with care responsibilities’ refers to those who take care of one or more of the following demographics: children under the age of 15, the ill, the elderly, and/or the disabled.

32% of the Maltese population can therefore be considered to have care responsibilities.

The study, which sought to look into Maltese people’s reconciliation between work and family life made use of data from the 2018 Labour Force Survey to come to these conclusions.

Other notable statistics from this study are:

  • One quarter of all Maltese individuals with childcare responsibilities made use of childcare services
  • 33% of employees with care responsibilities worked flexible hours
  • 22% of employees with care responsibilities think that their long working hours are the main obstacle to reaching a work-life balance

The study also found that 20% of workers appertaining to this demographic reduced their working time to make way for care responsibilities.

What do you make of these statistics?

