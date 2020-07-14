Maltese Male Carers Work Eight Hours A Week More Than Females, New Study Finds

Maltese males with care responsibilities worked 42.2 hours per week on average, whilst females with such responsibilities worked 34.3 hours, according to a study conducted by the National Statistics Office.

The term ‘persons with care responsibilities’ refers to those who take care of one or more of the following demographics: children under the age of 15, the ill, the elderly, and/or the disabled.

32% of the Maltese population can therefore be considered to have care responsibilities.