Maltese Landlord Forgoes Rent Collection For A Month To Help Tenant As More Slash Their Prices

They say there’s always a silver lining in the darkest clouds and, in Malta’s case, this could very well be the attitude shown by some landlords towards the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Steve Mercieca, the owner of real estate firm Quicklets and Zanzi Homes, posted a WhatsApp chat in which a landlord informed a tenant that he had temporarily slashed the monthly rent from €600 to €400. “I’m trying my best to safeguard you,” he explained.

Mercieca told Lovin Malta that this was just one of three rent deductions he saw yesterday, with one slashing the price by €400, from €2000 to €1600. “The response has been great,” he said. These three cases are over and beyond another landlord who informed his tenant that he was temporarily reducing his rent from €750 to €400 a month in a chat which saw the landlord showered with praise on social media.