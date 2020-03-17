Maltese Landlord Forgoes Rent Collection For A Month To Help Tenant As More Slash Their Prices
They say there’s always a silver lining in the darkest clouds and, in Malta’s case, this could very well be the attitude shown by some landlords towards the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.
Steve Mercieca, the owner of real estate firm Quicklets and Zanzi Homes, posted a WhatsApp chat in which a landlord informed a tenant that he had temporarily slashed the monthly rent from €600 to €400.
“I’m trying my best to safeguard you,” he explained.
Mercieca told Lovin Malta that this was just one of three rent deductions he saw yesterday, with one slashing the price by €400, from €2000 to €1600.
“The response has been great,” he said.
These three cases are over and beyond another landlord who informed his tenant that he was temporarily reducing his rent from €750 to €400 a month in a chat which saw the landlord showered with praise on social media.
Meanwhile, a tenant revealed on a popular Facebook group for expats that her landlord had taken things one step further and had decided not to charge her any rent at all this month.
“I always knew I have awesome landlords, but after this I am speechless,” she wrote. “Just got this surprise from my landlords right after I was told not to come to work tomorrow until further notice. My rent is €700, couldn’t believe my eyes. All of us should help each other in the ways we can.”