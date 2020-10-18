د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Junior Minister’s Support Of Finnish PM’s Blazer Photo Gets International Spotlight

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Women all over the world are standing up in solidarity with Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin over criticism she’s received over posing topless in a blazer, including Malta’s Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rosianne Cutajar.

Regardless of our work and our roles in society and politics, all too often we are judged by our appearance. Sexist and misogynistic attacks continue unchecked,” Cutajar wrote on social media.

Marin, who is the world’s youngest Prime Minister when she took office at 34 years-old last year, posed for the October issue of Trendi magazine wearing a blazer with no shirt underneath. She received backlash on social media for doing so, with some calling the picture inappropriate.

Supporters shared similar images of themselves on social media under the hashtag #imwithsanna. Others posted topless photos of male world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The issue has been reported worldwide and Cutajar’s comment has been shared on a Business Insider article.

Cutajar has been vocal on the issue in the past, herself often subject to sexist behaviour. Most recently, she won a libel suit after an activist implied she was a prostitute and a call girl.

Cutajar has described the court’s ruling as a “victory to all girls and women” and a strong statement that it’s unacceptable to call a woman a ‘whore’ simply because she is a woman.

Beyond the case, Cutajar is also working to improve female gender representation in parliament and is set to present a proposal for a gender corrective mechanism, more commonly known as gender quotas.

 

Do you think sexism is a major issue in politics? Comment below

READ NEXT: WATCH: PN Leader Suggests Public Health Superintendent Is Being Muzzled ‘Prime Minister And His Team’

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK