Maltese Junior Minister’s Support Of Finnish PM’s Blazer Photo Gets International Spotlight

Women all over the world are standing up in solidarity with Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin over criticism she’s received over posing topless in a blazer, including Malta’s Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rosianne Cutajar.

“Regardless of our work and our roles in society and politics, all too often we are judged by our appearance. Sexist and misogynistic attacks continue unchecked,” Cutajar wrote on social media.

Marin, who is the world’s youngest Prime Minister when she took office at 34 years-old last year, posed for the October issue of Trendi magazine wearing a blazer with no shirt underneath. She received backlash on social media for doing so, with some calling the picture inappropriate.

Supporters shared similar images of themselves on social media under the hashtag #imwithsanna. Others posted topless photos of male world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The issue has been reported worldwide and Cutajar’s comment has been shared on a Business Insider article.

Cutajar has been vocal on the issue in the past, herself often subject to sexist behaviour. Most recently, she won a libel suit after an activist implied she was a prostitute and a call girl.

Cutajar has described the court’s ruling as a “victory to all girls and women” and a strong statement that it’s unacceptable to call a woman a ‘whore’ simply because she is a woman.

Beyond the case, Cutajar is also working to improve female gender representation in parliament and is set to present a proposal for a gender corrective mechanism, more commonly known as gender quotas.