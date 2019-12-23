Maltese Junior Auditor Places First Amongst 13,000 Candidates In Global Taxation Exam

A Maltese junior auditor has been crowned the Global Prizewinner of the ACCA taxation exam.

23-year old Ryan Gellel crunched numbers harder and his competition, placing first amongst 13,000 other candidates who sat for the June 2019 session.

“I always found the subject of taxation interesting, but I definitely wasn’t expecting to become ACCA Global Prizewinner,” Gellel told Times Of Malta.

The junior auditor was presented the award by ACCA Director of Professional Education Mr Reza Ali who was accompanied by ACCA Head of Western Europe Mr Abdul Goffar, MIA President Fabio Axisa and MIA CEO Maria Cauchi Delia.

Gellel was congratulated by the MIA for his achievement along with the ACCA director.

“The achievements of these Global Prizewinners and our successful ACCA students and affiliates taking these exams demonstrate the dedication, commitment and competencies for rewarding careers as qualified and ethical finance professionals. We are very proud of their success. Well done.”

