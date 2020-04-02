د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Judge Calls For Video-Conferencing Of Court To Allow Cases Stuck In COVID-19-Induced Limbo To Proceed

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Judge Edwina Grima has urged Parliament to legislate in favour of video-conferencing court sessions, with several cases now stuck in limbo amid the coronavirus crisis.

MaltaToday reported that Grima made this request during a sitting in which she denied a request by Yorgen Fenech, the major businessman charged with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, to declare his continued imprisonment illegal.

Fenech’s lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran argued that his client has a right to be innocent until proven guilty and that his continued detention despite court hearings being suspended for an indefinite period was illegal. 

“More than ever before, constitutional safeguards are needed,” he was quoted as saying. “Under our constitution, the safeguards are there to avoid abuses, but why are we being sent back to the draconian past? The case against Fenech has been postponed for four months waiting for three witnesses. He is still in prison and it is not a place where an innocent man should be.”

The lawyer said that the US had planned to suspend trials indefinitely too but that this was stopped by Congress on the grounds that doing so would create a huge humanitarian problem. Meanwhile, the UK was using video conferencing to continue holding trials and hearings remotely.

Lawyer Angele Vella from the Attorney General’s Office counter-argued that the legal notice suspending court sittings allows courts to open for urgent cases, questioning why Fenech’s defence didn’t file an urgent request for bail.

She added that the maximum 20 months of his arrest have still not been exceeded.

In her ruling, Judge Grima dismissed Fenech’s request to declare his detention illegal but agreed that video-conferencing should be introduced to allow sittings to continue without the risk of spreading COVID-19.

READ NEXT: Malta's Pharmacy Students Mobilise To Help Health Facilities In Fight Against COVID-19

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK