Maltese Journalists Call For National Commitment To Free Press Amid Various Threats

Maltese journalists have called the government to introduce laws to protect journalists from strategic lawsuits and to delay changes to the Broadcasting Act that could impact media revenue and independence.

“Such acts will indicate that Malta is serious in its commitment towards a free and independent media,” the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) said in a press release.

IĠM made its call for a national commitment to the free press after an EU report confirmed mounting harassment against journalists amid increased economic uncertainty.

The group reiterated its recent request for government to meet the journalists’ group and discuss how to counter strategic lawsuits against the press (SLAPP).

It said the 2020 Media Pluralism Monitor confirmed that harassment of journalists was on the increase and the sustainability of the news industry was at risk across Europe.

“The IĠM also notes that with regards to Malta, it is common knowledge that particular entities do apply pressure on newsrooms threatening to cancel advertising revenue.”

Earlier in the day, Parliament decided to postpone its final decision on the controversial amendments to the Broadcasting Act being brought about by an EU Directive that seeks to regulate internet video content.

Four independent newsrooms in Malta today asked the government to delay the introduction of this law until it regularised its position with regard to the set up of the BA, the nature of the national broadcaster and the legality of political party stations.

What do you think of the IĠM’s call?