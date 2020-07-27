د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Journalists Call For National Commitment To Free Press Amid Various Threats

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Maltese journalists have called the government to introduce laws to protect journalists from strategic lawsuits and to delay changes to the Broadcasting Act that could impact media revenue and independence.

“Such acts will indicate that Malta is serious in its commitment towards a free and independent media,” the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) said in a press release.

IĠM made its call for a national commitment to the free press after an EU report confirmed mounting harassment against journalists amid increased economic uncertainty.

The group reiterated its recent request for government to meet the journalists’ group and discuss how to counter strategic lawsuits against the press (SLAPP).

It said the 2020 Media Pluralism Monitor confirmed that harassment of journalists was on the increase and the sustainability of the news industry was at risk across Europe.

“The IĠM also notes that with regards to Malta, it is common knowledge that particular entities do apply pressure on newsrooms threatening to cancel advertising revenue.”

Earlier in the day, Parliament decided to postpone its final decision on the controversial amendments to the Broadcasting Act being brought about by an EU Directive that seeks to regulate internet video content.

Four independent newsrooms in Malta today asked the government to delay the introduction of this law until it regularised its position with regard to the set up of the BA, the nature of the national broadcaster and the legality of political party stations.

What do you think of the IĠM’s call?

READ NEXT: Malta To Reopen Schools On September 28th

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK