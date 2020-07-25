Maltese Journalist Apologises For Error After Pre-Announcing Four New COVID-19 Cases

Fenech, who hosts Gerald Fenech Covid19 news updates , clarified that the four positive tests were actually cases found in one of yesterday’s laboratory runs.

Maltese journalist Gerald Fenech has publicly apologised after erroneously announcing four new COVID-19 cases, in contradiction to health authorities’ report of no new patients for today.

This is not the first time the platform has been called out for misleading information. Malta’s leading virologist and head of Mater Dei Hospital’s laboratories Christopher Barbara warned the public of “fake news on this site”.

The Facebook page was set up to provide the public with updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and has a reputation for publishing daily updates on new cases and recoveries prior to the official announcement by the health ministry’s official Facebook platform, saħħa.

Over the past two months, the page went viral gathering a total of 20,000 likes with people regularly following it as the main source of COVID-19 news.

