Maltese Italian Chamber Of Commerce Applies For Employment Agency Licence
The President of the Maltese Italian Chamber of Commerce has declared his intent to register for an Employment Agency licence.
Victor Camilleri will apply for the licence in accordance with Article 23 of the Employment and Training Services Act which will include the proposed activities:
- Recruitment consultancy
- Interviewing, selection and placements of candidates in employment
- Recruitment of persons from abroad to employment in Malta or in an EU member state
- Recruitment of persons in Malta for employment in Malta or in an EU member state
- Advertising of the filing of vacancies
- And keeping a register of applicants for employment