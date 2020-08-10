Maltese Italian Chamber Of Commerce Applies For Employment Agency Licence

The President of the Maltese Italian Chamber of Commerce has declared his intent to register for an Employment Agency licence.

Victor Camilleri will apply for the licence in accordance with Article 23 of the Employment and Training Services Act which will include the proposed activities:

Recruitment consultancy

Interviewing, selection and placements of candidates in employment

Recruitment of persons from abroad to employment in Malta or in an EU member state

Recruitment of persons in Malta for employment in Malta or in an EU member state

Advertising of the filing of vacancies

And keeping a register of applicants for employment

Tag someone who needs to know this