Maltese Insurance Company Donates Free Therapy Sessions And Smartphones To Those In Need During COVID-19

A local insurance company has made a considerable donation which includes free therapy sessions and smartphones to those in need during these difficult times.

In an act of overwhelming generosity, GasanMamo Insurance is offering 50 free therapy sessions via its newly-launched foundation, The Gift of Therapy.

The sessions are tailored to those who are in need of mental support but who cannot afford it.

“We wanted to make a direct impact on those who needed it most,” said Managing DirectorJulian Mamo.

In addition to therapy sessions, GasanMamo also made a donation of forehead thermometers to Dar tal-Providenza and even bought each resident a smartphone so that they can communicate with their relatives in a safe, virtual manner.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck situation and now more than ever we need to pull together to help those who are struggling more than others during this difficult time.”

It seems like Malta is nearing the end of the COVID-19 pandemic but the ramifications of the virus will continue to be felt throughout society. Initiatives like these show the Maltese people’s continued support for each other, even when the worst seems to be behind us.

