Maltese Influencer Appeals For Better Judgement After Being Fined €100 For Wearing Mask Below Nose

A Maltese influencer is appealing for more fair law enforcement after he was fined €100 for wearing his mask under his nose while working.

Christopher il-Kabocc was at work as a grass cutter when he was approached by a LESA officer who asked him why he was wearing his mask below his nose.

“I had just started working and no one was within 100 metres of me,” he said in a Facebook post.

“He approached me on his motorbike and asked me why I was wearing my mask below my nose. Having no reason to lie, and hoping he’d see that this is a genuine case, I told him that I was wearing it below my nose because my glasses would fog up and if I don’t see properly pebbles and rocks could fly everywhere,” he said.

Despite appealing his genuine case to the LESA officer, il-Kabocc was still fined €100 under the new legislation which states that it is mandatory to wear masks in public.

“I haven’t got anything against the warden but they should distinguish between cases that are genuine and cases which aren’t,” he appealed.

The topic of mandatory mask-wearing has been somewhat contentious and confusing ever since it was introduced three weeks ago with some, including a fitness instructor, calling for exemptions to the rule when it comes to solitary activities.

At least 1,300 people have been fined for not wearing masks in public with fines amounting to a total of €100.

