Maltese Independent Schools Turn To Alternating Offline And Online Rosters As Classes Return

Independent Maltese schools are rolling out new procedures as classes reopen over the coming weeks, with some launching a two week offline, two week online roster to avoid having too many classes come in contact with each other.

State schools, church schools and independent schools are all taking different approaches to limiting the spread of COVID-19, all in accordance with public health guidelines.

Saying it is going the “extra mile in providing additional protection” one prominent independent school announced it would be combining “physical schooling” with “distance learning”, that is, schooling from home via a live feed.

“Grade 8 to 11 will start with distance learning provisions for the first two weeks,” the school said, while having its older and younger grades come in physically. Following these two weeks, it is expected that the situation will be reassessed to see what the next steps are.

Another prominent private school is going a step further, with certain grades physically going to school for the first two weeks while other grades learn from home.

After two weeks, they will swap, with the former classes working from home and the latter classes coming in physically.

And it’s not just private schools, with state schools staggering their opening dates and pushing them back from the 30th of September to between 7th and 14th October.

As schools attempt to reopen amid an ongoing pandemic, different schools are taking what they see as the best approach to opening up and restarting classes.

The institutions will be assessing the very fluid situation week in and week out, so parents can expect to see new procedures being put in place, especially during these first weeks.

Has your school or your children’s school rolled out new procedures in light of the pandemic? Speak to us in confidence at hello@lovinmalta.com