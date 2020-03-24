Maltese Hospital Sets Up Drive-Thru Testing Centre For COVID-19 Coronavirus

St James Hospital in Burmarrad has launched a drive-thru COVID-19 swabbing centre, to help alleviate pressures on Malta’s healthcare system.

The test will cost €280 and all patients must call in for an appointment or be referred by their doctor. All results will be provided within 24 hours and will be passed on to public health authorities. Patients will not be allowed to leave their car.

The staff conducting the tests will be wearing protective gear. Best Infection Control practice will also be taking place to ensure that there is no cross-infection between patients.

So far there have been 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Malta. All the patients are stable. However, the number of locally transmitted cases continue to grow.