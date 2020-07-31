Maltese Health Authorities Confirm COVID-19 Patient Wasn’t Infectious At Party Last Weekend

Health authorities have confirmed that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party at Gianpula last Sunday wasn’t infectious when they were at the event.

Party organisers Indigo MT today confirmed that an attendee tested positive for COVID-19, urging people to call 111 and get tested and questioned why no contact tracing efforts had been launched.

However, the health authorities later explained that this was because the individual who tested positive wasn’t infectious on the day of the party. They urged anybody who develops The authorities are urging anybody who develops symptoms to phone the national COVID-19 helpline 111 to make an appointment.