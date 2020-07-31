Maltese Health Authorities Confirm COVID-19 Patient Wasn’t Infectious At Party Last Weekend
Health authorities have confirmed that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party at Gianpula last Sunday wasn’t infectious when they were at the event.
Party organisers Indigo MT today confirmed that an attendee tested positive for COVID-19, urging people to call 111 and get tested and questioned why no contact tracing efforts had been launched.
However, the health authorities later explained that this was because the individual who tested positive wasn’t infectious on the day of the party. They urged anybody who develops The authorities are urging anybody who develops symptoms to phone the national COVID-19 helpline 111 to make an appointment.
This is not the first case of a COVID-19 patient having attended a party. Initial worries of a spike started after an attendee of the widely-attended Sound Salon and G7 Hotel Takeover tested positive.
There is also a cluster of COVID-19 patients who had attended the Santa Venera feast celebrations. This has led to a number of band clubs cancelling feast activities to safeguard public health.
New event guidelines were put in place yesterday, limiting events to 1 person per 4 sqm and requiring events with over 100 guests to undergo a risk assessment.
Four massive UK festivals that were set to take place in Malta at the end of August and early September have since been cancelled.
