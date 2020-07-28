د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Frontliner Shows Grim Reality Of Working At A Testing Centre After Being Told To Hurry Up With Swab

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A Maltese frontliner posted a photo of himself after spending two hours in full personal protective equipment in response to someone telling him to hurry up during a swab test.

Thomas Grixti, a frontliner working in a swabbing centre, wrote a post on his Facebook to address a person who rushed him while conducting a test.

He posted a photo of himself in his scrubs, which were dripping in sweat due to the heat.

“If your grey matter can even remotely fathom the sheer stress and responsibility of carrying out these tests in such sweat-dripping heat whilst adhering to infection control protocols, then maybe there is a hint of empathy still left in you,” he wrote.

He indicated that the photo was taken after spending two hours in full personal protective equipment (PPE), and would have to spend another six in the same conditions.

“Be vigilant, and respect those people sweating their guts out just so you can go to the beach and bake your banana bread with your mind at ease,” he remarked.

A large number of swabbing tests are currently underway amidst a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases. This has resulted in long waiting lists to book a test, with some waiting 53 minutes on call with 111 before any acknowledgement.

Have you tried booking a swab test? Comment below

READ NEXT: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Crashing Into A Wall On Gozo Road

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK