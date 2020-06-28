Malta’s Frontliners Should Be Given Three Extra Days Of Paid Leave, Adrian Delia Urges

د . إAEDSRر . س

The Leader of the Opposition Adrian Delia has come up with a proposal meant to recognise the frontliners in Malta who went above and beyond their call of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve just written a letter to the frontliners in our health sector that were at the forefront in the fight against this pandemic. I thanked them for being, and for continuing to be, our heroes,” Delia said.

“I’ve also written to Prime Minister Robert Abela to suggest that these frontliners are given three extra days of paid leave.”

His proposal would see Malta’s doctors, nurses and other essential frontliners being given an extra three days of paid leave above and beyond what they are already entitled to.

“They kept us healthy. They took care of our health. They deserve every bit of support,” Delia continued.

The incredible work that Malta’s frontliners have done has not been ignored, with people from all walks of life and levels of society praising them for their dedication in the face of a new, fearful virus.

Do you agree with Delia’s proposal?

