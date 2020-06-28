Malta’s Frontliners Should Be Given Three Extra Days Of Paid Leave, Adrian Delia Urges

The Leader of the Opposition Adrian Delia has come up with a proposal meant to recognise the frontliners in Malta who went above and beyond their call of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve just written a letter to the frontliners in our health sector that were at the forefront in the fight against this pandemic. I thanked them for being, and for continuing to be, our heroes,” Delia said.

“I’ve also written to Prime Minister Robert Abela to suggest that these frontliners are given three extra days of paid leave.”