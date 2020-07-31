Maltese Father-To-Be Concerned Hospital’s Newborn Restrictions Could Return If COVID-19 Cases Keep Rising

Partners of mothers-to-be are concerned about whether they will still be permitted to be present for the birth of their children as active COVID-19 cases in the community continue to rise into the double digits.

Partners and visitors have been banned from joining patients for appointments at the outpatient ward since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March.

At the time, partners were also not allowed in the obstetrics ward whilst the mother of their child prepares to give birth. However, they were able to be present in the delivery room… but had to leave right afterwards.

Now, partners can be present for the whole birthing experience… but some fear that could change soon.

As Malta appears divided on whether to ban mass events or not, fathers-to-be like 29-year-old architect Daniel Muscat Caruana fear that restrictions could return if active cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

“I am not totally against events, because when things were under control in the beginning of July, I took part because it felt safe,” he started.

“But now that the airport has opened, it has to be one or the other in my opinion.”

“Either re-introduce airport restrictions and let Maltese residents live life normally as we did in the beginning of July, or prioritise tourism at the detriment of Maltese residents, who will end up not going to restaurants and not have any type of mass events.”

Time will tell whether Daniel will be allowed to see his first child’s birth come January.

Active cases of coronavirus in the community hit double digits this week, after clustered connected to parties and festas were discovered. Meanwhile, a separate cluser noted in a group of rescued migrants puts the country’s total active cases of COVID-19 solidly in the triple digits.

Malta’s medical community has threatened to strike if the government doesn’t ban large-scale events, while several party organisers voluntarily postponed their events and a petition by the public reached over 10,000.

Tourism minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has downplayed these calls, suggesting that clearer protocols from the health ministry are put in place.

