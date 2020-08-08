Maltese Father Of Murdered Son Pleads Not Guilty To Wilful Homicide

A 68-year-old man who was accused of shooting his son and killing him has pleaded not guilty.

Salvu Dalli was accused of killing his 37-year-old son Antoine Dalli in his Ħal Għaxaq home yesterday after allegedly shooting him in the stomach with a shotgun.

Police received an anonymous tip that a family argument had broken at around 11:30 am yesterday.

According to a court hearing, it is believed that the son had tried to take money from the father in order to finance his drug use.

The dispute ended with the son being shot and his body was later discovered by the police in a bathroom. The murder weapon was discovered in a nearby bedroom.

Salvu Dalli, also known as “Danger Man”, appeared in court today were he pleaded not guilty to wilful homicide and weapon-related charges. Dalli was also accused of recidivism.

Magistrate Astri May Grima presided and ordered that Dalli remain in custody.

Dalli and his son both possessed criminal records and were known to the police.

What do you make of this update? Let us know in the comments below