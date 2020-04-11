د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Father-Daughter Ranch Raise Money To Feed Their Animals, ‘If We Were Not To Make It, They Won’t Find Another Home To Care For Them’

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Pippa’s Paddock, a father-daughter run ranch in Sicily, have launched a fundraiser to save their business amid the impact of COVID-19.

Since 2006, Pippa and her father Mark run a horse-trekking ranch and animal rescue centre in the mountains of Sicily. Together they are currently taking care of 18 horses, 7 dogs and 6 cats. But as COVID-19 brought tourism and international travel to a halt, they’re not sure they can make it until the end of the year.

“The first month we thought it’ll be just a bit of a hit, but now it’s really critical,” Pippa Camillieri said.

“We have absolutely no income. We have 18 horses which need around 300kg of feed per day, there is no way to cut costs on what they need to survive. If we were not to make it, they won’t find another home to care for them.”

The family duo began a GoFundMe page in order to raise €3,000 to last the months ahead.

“This will keep us going to a month or two months at best. It sounds like a lot but we didn’t know if people would actually help us.”

Launched two weeks ago, they have managed to raise half the amount.

“It’s amazing that people help us…it will help us carry on this next year. It gives us faith in humankind.”

If you’re interested in making a donation, you can do so here.

Tag someone who needs to see this

READ NEXT: At Least 47 Migrants Have Been Left Stranded In Maltese Waters After Ports Declared Unsafe Due COVID-19 Pandemic

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK