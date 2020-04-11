Maltese Father-Daughter Ranch Raise Money To Feed Their Animals, ‘If We Were Not To Make It, They Won’t Find Another Home To Care For Them’

Pippa’s Paddock, a father-daughter run ranch in Sicily, have launched a fundraiser to save their business amid the impact of COVID-19.

Since 2006, Pippa and her father Mark run a horse-trekking ranch and animal rescue centre in the mountains of Sicily. Together they are currently taking care of 18 horses, 7 dogs and 6 cats. But as COVID-19 brought tourism and international travel to a halt, they’re not sure they can make it until the end of the year.

“The first month we thought it’ll be just a bit of a hit, but now it’s really critical,” Pippa Camillieri said.

“We have absolutely no income. We have 18 horses which need around 300kg of feed per day, there is no way to cut costs on what they need to survive. If we were not to make it, they won’t find another home to care for them.”