Maltese Family Doctor Appeals For Transparency On Tourism Strategy: ‘This Is The Moment Of Truth’

A family doctor has urged the government to be transparent in its strategy to lift COVID-19 restrictions, stating that people have a right to know how decisions are being taken at the highest level. In a public Facebook post, Joseph Ferriggi warned the authorities have issued conflicting messages on the way forward and that this is baffling people. “Within this pandemic scenario, there are two important factors – the medical curve and the economical curve,” he said. “These will never converge and meet, which is the optimum scenario, but unfortunately as time goes by they will definitely diverge. This is the biggest hurdle to overcome.”

“The medical authorities have the responsibility to guard the health of the nation whilst the government will have to decide on the economical future as this is causing hardship through loss of income and loss of jobs.” On Tuesday, deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said it was “too early” to discuss lifting Malta’s blanket travel ban. However, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said yesterday that Malta is in talks with nine countries which have managed the COVID-19 crisis relatively well for the establishment of “safe travel corridors” to and from the island. Farrugia Portelli’s declaration will undoubtedly please people in the tourism industry, whose jobs and businesses are on the line, as well as other businesses who are dependent on the tourism industry, which contributes an estimated 15% of Malta’s GDP.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has come out in favour of 'safe travel corridors'